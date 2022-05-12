Crook County Sheriff’s Office joins in seat belt, child seat enforcement blitz

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Beginning Monday, May 23 and extending through Sunday, June 5, the Crook County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies throughout Oregon will use federally funded overtime to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws.

High-visibility seat belt enforcement is important 24 hours a day, but nighttime is especially deadly for unbuckled occupants. In 2020, 58% of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night (6 p.m.–5:59 a.m.) were not wearing their seat belts.

Click It or Ticket isn’t about citations; it’s about saving lives. In 2020, there were 10,893 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States. To help prevent crash fatalities, we need to step up seat belt enforcement, day and night.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone that safety belts do make a difference.