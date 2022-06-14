Powell Butte residents gather to voice concerns, criticism of revised Crossing Trails destination resort plans

Project first won approval in 2009; new proposal removes 18-hole golf course

PRINEVILLE , Ore. (KTVZ) -- There was a packed crowd at the Powell Butte Community Center Tuesday evening as area residents gathered to learn more and voice concerns about a revived, substantially revised destination resort possibly coming to their community, called Crossing Trails.

The proposed 580-acre resort, at the intersection of Wiley Road and Parrish Lane, about a mile north of Highway 126, would include a total of 400 vacation villas and 200 overnight rentals/cabins, 50 overnight seasonal rentals and 100 units of workforce housing.

The applicant is Sun Communities Inc., a company based in Michigan, the same Bend LLC as owner but a different applicant than the original proposal.

Crook County planning staff said there needed to be modifications made, because the current applicant wants to make some significant changes to the original approval. Most prominent in the modifications, there will be no golf course and it will add some amenities, such as a clubhouse or restaurant.

Crook County officials approved a conditional plan for a 2008 resort that would have been centered around an 18-hole golf course. But in their January application for a modification of that approval, the developers noted that "the applicant has a history of developing high-quality destination resorts that target a very different market segment -- the average family -- that does not center around golf as a recreational activity."

The county's conditional approval for a development plan for Crossing Trails was appealed by several people to the state Land Use Board of Appeals, which denied the petitioners' arguments in a late 2009 ruling.

A Crook County Planning Commission hearing on the modified resort plan is tentatively set for Wednesday, July 27 at 4 p.m. at the county annex. But given the size of the crowd that turned out Tuesday night, some planning commissioners said they might need a larger venue.

NewsChannel 21's Kelsey McGee attended the meeting to learn more about the resort and area residents' concerns. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 First at Ten on Fox.