Prineville District BLM to host National Public Lands Day event 

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) — The BLM Prineville District, Deschutes Field Office is hosting a National Public Lands Day event on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will include four different projects and activities will consist of picking up trash at dispersed sites, removing a fire enclosure fence line, hanging flight diverters on barbed wire fence, building bird boxes, and filling wildlife guzzlers. The public is invited to participate, all projects will be family friendly and open to anyone.

National Public Lands Day was established in 1994 and is held annually on or about the fourth Saturday in September each year. It is the nation's largest single-day volunteer effort. It celebrates the connection between people and green space in their community, inspires environmental stewardship, and encourages use of open space for education, recreation, and general health.

Volunteers interested in participating should plan to arrive at the event staging area, located at the intersection of Fox Butte Road and Moffitt Road, at 10 a.m.

To get to the site from Bend, head east on Highway 20 for approximately 25 miles, and then turn south on Fox Butte Road. Travel about 7 miles south on Fox Butte Road to the intersection with Moffitt Road. Participants will meet with BLM project leads at the staging area prior to dispersing to separate project stations and beginning work.

Volunteers should expect to drive themselves from the staging area to the site of the project they will be helping with. The attached map displays the location of the staging area and the four different project stations.

Participants should wear sturdy shoes, bring a hat and sunscreen, and be prepared for a variety of weather conditions. Tools, safety glasses, work gloves, and trash bags will be provided. While the BLM will provide light snacks, volunteers should bring a lunch and plenty of water. For more information, please contact the Prineville District BLM at (541) 416-6700.