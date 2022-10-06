BLM’s Prineville District seeks applicants for 2023 temporary seasonal positions

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) — Several temporary seasonal positions for the 2023 field season on the Bureau of Land Management Prineville District are open for applications through Friday, Oct. 14 on USAJobs.gov. Additional seasonal positions will open in the coming months.

Positions have tentative start dates ranging from April to early June. The positions filled will included specialties such as recreation, wildlife, botany, hydrology, archology, forestry, visitor and administrative services, and maintenance.

Applications must be submitted through USAJobs.gov. These seasonal positions are temporary appointments, successful applicants can work up to 1,039 hours during the field season. Qualification requirements vary based on the position. Most openings are entry level with minimal previous experience required. Interested applicants can search by location for a complete list of temporary and permanent position openings in Prineville, OR on USAJobs.gov at any time.

The following temporary positions are open or will open for applications through USAJobs.gov:

Federal resumes are expected to be longer and more in-depth than other resumes often used in the private sector. Interested applicants can view this video for guidance on how to write a federal resume: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8YX7o1PBoFk. USAJobs.gov also provides a resume builder tool, applicants can access this federal resume template through their personal profile. The following video provides an overview of the federal application and hiring process for applicants who are looking for more general information: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gih8-cwTCQU.

Successful applicants would be joining a welcoming and motivated team that is passionate about sustaining the health, diversity, and productivity of public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.

Prineville is the largest BLM District in Oregon, with 1.65 million acres scattered across the high desert of Central Oregon. It is a very diverse district with terrain that runs from the lower slopes of the Cascade Mountains to the valley bottoms of 385 miles of Wild and Scenic Rivers, including the John Day and Deschutes Rivers. Recreation opportunities range from fishing, hunting, rafting, riding, hiking, and climbing, to hundreds of miles of OHV trails.

The district offers career advancement opportunities in specialties such as recreation, wildland fire, forestry, hydrology, range, wildlife, engineering, botany, reality, administration, and much more.

Temporary positions can be the first step towards a fulfilling, life-long career in natural resource management. For more information about the wide variety of career opportunities that the BLM has to offer, interested applicants can visit: https://www.blm.gov/careers/careers-in-blm.