Crook County sheriff’s Lt. Bill Elliott graduates from FBI National Academy

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Crook County Sheriff John Gautney announced Friday that Lieutenant Bill Elliott recently graduated as a member of the 283rd session of the FBI National Academy.

The graduation took place at the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia on Sept. 13. Lieutenant Elliott is the third person in Crook County Sheriff’s Office history to complete this prestigious program. Nationally, less than one percent of officers have the opportunity to attend the program.

Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers ten weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 20 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

The 283rd session consisted of 235 law enforcement officers from 49 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from twenty-one countries, five military organizations, and five federal and civilian agencies.

The Sheriff’s Office is proud of Lieutenant Elliott for his dedication and sacrifice to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of this community. Lieutenant Elliott has been committed to serving the citizens of Crook County for 19 years and says that he will continue to serve the community for several more years.

When asked he said, “Thank you for the opportunity to travel to a place and get the best training out there, so that I can bring my knowledge back to Crook County and put it to work for all of you.” Lieutenant Elliott is happy to be home and said he wants to get back to work.

Lieutenant Elliott began his career with the Crook County Sheriff’s Office in 2004. He has worked in the patrol division, the detective division, and the jail division. He is currently filling the role as acting Undersheriff supervising the patrol division, the jail division, and the parole and probation division.

About the FBI National Academy

FBI Academy instructors, special agents, and other staff with advanced degrees provide the training; many instructors are recognized internationally in their fields. Since 1972, National Academy students have been able to earn undergraduate and graduate credits from the University of Virginia, which accredits many of the courses offered. A total of 53,671 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935. The National Academy is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, the same facility where the FBI trains new special agents and intelligence analysts.