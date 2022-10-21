Crook County Sheriff’s Office seeking new Search and Rescue members

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Crook County Sheriff's Office is looking for those interested in joining the county's Search and Rescue team and serving their community.

Here's their announcement, released Friday:

Applicant must be team-oriented, reliable, possess a high degree of integrity, and be comfortable in the backcountry night or day any time of year (training is available and mandatory*).

Most importantly, YOU must have a genuine desire to help others and must be able to make a modest investment in clothing and equipment.

Applicant will have no criminal record or major traffic violations (minor infractions may not be disqualifying, depending upon their nature).

Our Field operational team will be in good physical condition.

Must be 18 to apply

There are, of course, many rewards in Search and Rescue, such as excellent backcountry training, association with a great group of people who have common objectives, while knowing you provide a valuable resource to our community. To those of us in Search and Rescue, seeing a lost child or adult reunited with family is a reward beyond explanation!

Applicants will be asked to complete a detailed application and complete a personal interview with Executive Board member and the Sheriff and undergo a background check. Do you have what it takes? Of course you do, if you have read this far!

Applications are available at the Crook County Sheriff’s Office or online at www.ccssar.org under the membership tab and scroll to the bottom. Once completed please turn it in to the Crook County Sheriff’s office. Thank you and we can’t wait to meet you!

Application deadline is Nov.1, 2022

*Training includes, but not limited to: Legal, Searcher Safety, ICS, Communications, Land Navigation, GPS, Survival, Crime Scene, Search Techniques, Helicopter Safety, Clues, and First Aid.