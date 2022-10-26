Two Crook County HS students charged with possessing stolen handgun at school

(Update: Police release more details on incident, charges)

Fellow student reported seeing gun; school district says incident resolved quickly, no lockdown called

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Crook County High School student spotted another student with a handgun at school Wednesday afternoon and reported it to staff, who called police. An investigation led to the arrest of two teens on charges of bringing and sharing the stolen handgun at school.

Officers were called to the school around 1:20 p.m. after one student told school staff another student had a handgun, Sergeant Robert Gray said. Staff members contacted the student and removed the handgun from his person, he said.

An investigation found that two male students, ages 15 and 16, were possession of the same gun at different times during school hours.

Gray said both teens were taken into protective custody and lodged in juvenile detention on charges of possession of a firearm in a public building, illegal possession of a firearm and second-degree disorderly conduct.

The recovered gun had been reported stolen from a car in Prineville on Monday, the sergeant said.

“At this point in the investigation, there was no indication of threats made to school staff, or any person at the school,” Gray said in a news release about the ongoing investigation.

“No threats were made against staff or students, and it was swiftly resolved by staff and Prineville Police,” school district Communications Director Jason Carr said earlier.

Since the incident involves juveniles, the students’ names were not released, Carr added. He said no school lockdown was called because the incident was resolved so quickly

Carr said, "We want to credit the student who saw the firearm and immediately reported it to the school staff. School safety is our top priority, so we highly encourage students and community members to always report any suspicious activity or behavior."

Crook County schools Superintendent Dr. Sara Johnson said, “I’m extremely proud of Crook County High School staff for their quick and professional response and for our partnership with Prineville Police. We train for these kinds of situations to ensure we maintain a safe environment for students and staff.”

There was no word on whether the incident had any connection to the high school’s theme day on Wednesday, called “Bring Anything But a Backpack,” as part of Homecoming Week. The school district said in a Facebook post that “students came up with all sorts of creative ideas, from suitcases to baskets, buckets and coolers, to large purses – and yes, even a porta-potty!”