Crook County Sheriff’s Office, Prineville Police Dept. report results of joint seat belt enforcement ‘blitz’

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Between Monday, Jan. 30 and Sunday, Feb. 12, the Crook County Sheriff’s Office and the Prineville Police Department conducted 35 stops which produced: 5 citations for seat belt violations, 2 warnings for distracted driving, 11 warnings for seat belt violations, 10 warnings for speed, 2 warnings for crosswalk/pedestrian safety, 4 warnings for equipment, 18 warnings for other violations and also, provided 1 courtesy transport across town.

This enhanced enforcement is provided through overtime funding from the Oregon Department of Transportation and the USDOT’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office and the Prineville Police Department encourage everyone to wear their seat belt, even for short distances, and to drive safely!