Skip to Content
Crook County
By
Published 9:08 AM

Crook County Sheriff’s Office, Prineville Police Dept. report results of joint seat belt enforcement ‘blitz’

Crook County Sheriff's Office

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Between Monday, Jan. 30 and Sunday, Feb. 12, the Crook County Sheriff’s Office and the Prineville Police Department conducted 35 stops which produced: 5 citations for seat belt violations, 2 warnings for distracted driving, 11 warnings for seat belt violations, 10 warnings for speed, 2 warnings for crosswalk/pedestrian safety, 4 warnings for equipment, 18 warnings for other violations and also, provided 1 courtesy transport across town.

This enhanced enforcement is provided through overtime funding from the Oregon Department of Transportation and the USDOT’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office and the Prineville Police Department encourage everyone to wear their seat belt, even for short distances, and to drive safely!

Article Topic Follows: Crook County

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content