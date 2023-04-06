Crook County Sheriff’s Office to hold series of town hall meetings

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Crook County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce that we will be hosting Town Hall Meetings throughout Crook County.

The topic of conversation at the meetings will be a short session about statistics from the Sheriff’s Office. Then we will answer questions from the public.

Things that we want to know from the public:

What are your expectations of the Sheriff’s Office?

Are we meeting your expectations?

How can we improve?

Please follow us on Facebook for updates. We have posted the flyer on our Facebook page. At the bottom of the flyer there is a QR code with a short survey attached. If you are not able to get to the survey with the QR code there is a link in the Facebook post that will take you to the survey. We will also have a hard copy of the survey located at the Crook County Sheriff’s Office and will have them at the Town Hall Meetings if you prefer to write your answers down.

Meeting times and locations:

Tuesday, April 18, 6:30pm-8:30pm – Powell Butte Community Center

Thursday, April 20, 6:30pm-8:30pm – Juniper Canyon Church

Tuesday, April 25, 6:30pm-8:30pm – Bowman Museum

Tuesday, May 2 6:30pm-8:30pm – Ochoco West Community Hall

Thursday, May 4 5:00pm-7:00pm – Paulina School

https://s.surveyplanet.com/pldw1n87

We look forward to seeing all of you at the meetings.

Lieutenant Bill Elliott

Crook County Sheriff’s Office

308 NE 2nd Street

Prineville, Oregon 97754

541-447-6398