Crooked River Ranch Water Company seeks 33% rate hike; Oregon PUC sets virtual public hearing

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Public Utility Commission is hosting a virtual public comment hearing next Wednesday at 6 p.m. to give Crooked River Ranch Water Company customers an opportunity to comment on the impacts of the utility’s proposed 33 percent increase to its water rates.

Crooked River Ranch Water Company requests to increase rates by 33 percent. This would impact customer rates differently, depending on water usage, the PUC said Thursday.

For an average residential customer, a current monthly bill is about $47.67. With the proposed increase, an average bill would increase to about $63.63 per month.

Crooked River Ranch Water Company has not increased rates since 2015. They report the reason for the rate adjustment request is due to an increase in operating costs for the utility, which includes the addition of full-time field staff and increased costs of goods overall.

Crooked River Ranch Water Company’s general rate change request will be fully investigated on behalf of water customers, the PUC says. This public comment hearing is part of that investigation, which will conclude when the Commissioners rule on the request. If approved, the new rates could go into effect as early as Dec. 24.

Ways to Comment

Comment via Zoom or phone on April 26

Crooked River Ranch Water customers and other interested persons may participate in the public comment hearing to provide verbal comments.

When: Wednesday, April 26, from 6-7 p.m. PST

View the meeting notice to link to the Zoom session at https://bit.ly/41kyWPy

Participate by phone at 1-669-254-5252 (Meeting ID: 161 691 1392; Passcode: 4098933670)

Submit comments directly to the PUC by May 26, 2023:

email PUC.PublicComments@puc.oregon.gov

Call 503-378-6600 or 800-522-2404 (all relay calls accepted)

Mail comments to Oregon Public Utility Commission, Attn: AHD – UW 194, PO Box 1088, Salem, OR 97308-1088

Stay Informed

To stay informed throughout this rate case process, individuals may request to be added to the distribution list to receive publicly available documents. Submit requests by email to puc.hearings@puc.oregon.gov or by calling 503-378-6678. Please specify Docket No. UW 194 in the request.

# # #

The Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) regulates customer rates and services of the state’s investor-owned electric and natural gas utilities, including Portland General Electric, Idaho Power, Pacific Power, Avista, Cascade Natural, and NW Natural. The PUC also regulates landline telephone providers and select water companies. The PUC’s mission is to ensure Oregonians have access to safe, reliable, and fairly priced utility services that advance state policy and promote the public interest. We use an inclusive process to evaluate differing viewpoints and visions of the public interest and arrive at balanced, well-reasoned, independent decisions supported by fact and law. For more information about the PUC, visit oregon.gov/puc.