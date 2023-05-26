Skip to Content
Crook County

Crook County SAR’s 24th mission so far this year: Maury Mountains motorists who got stuck in mud and water

Crook County Sheriff's Search and Rescue
By
Published 5:47 PM

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue’s 24th rescue so far this year, mostly of stranded motorists, happened a week ago in the Maury Mountains, where a caller reported their vehicle became stuck in mud and water, an official said Friday.

County 911 dispatchers were notified of the stranded motorist in a 911 call around 8:45 p.m. on Friday, May 19, Deputy Andy Pearson said in a news release.

No return call was possible, due to poor cellphone coverage in the area, Pearson said.

GPS coordinates showed the caller was in the Maury Mountains, on the 1750 Road.

The subjects got caught in a heavy, localized rainstorm and their vehicle got stuck in the mud and water, Pearson said.

Crook County SAR was notified and nine personnel responded with four vehicles, including their side-by-side, encountering wet and some muddy roads after heavy rainfall in the area.

The stranded motorists – and their dog – were found on the 1750 Road and brought to Prinevile, Pearson said, noting that in this case, the motorists “were prepared to make it through the night,” if need be.

“Remember when out and about to keep an eye on the weather, as it can change quickly,” the deputy said.

