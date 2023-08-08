Prineville man who allegedly shot, killed neighbor’s dog arrested after standoff, CERT call-out

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – An intoxicated 65-year-old Prineville man who allegedly shot and killed a neighbor's dog and threatened a neighbor refused to come out of his home Monday evening, prompting a call-out of the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team until he surrendered and was taken into custody, police said.

Officers were dispatched around 6:40 p.m. to the report of an intoxicated male who just shot and killed a dog and threatened a neighbor in the area of NW Seventh and Ewen streets, Lt. Shane Wilson said.

Witness reports indicated the man was inside his home and was still armed.

Wilson said Prineville Police and Crook County sheriff’s deputies responded and tried to get the man, identified as Jeffery Thrasher, to come out, but he refused to comply or respond to officers.

Due to the nature of the call, the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team was called in and responded to the home, the lieutenant said.

CERT personnel and negotiators established contact with Thrasher and he was taken into custody a short time later “without further incident and without injury,” Wilson said in a news release.

A search warrant was granted for the home, he said, and police found several guns and ammunition.

Thrasher was taken to the Crook County Jail and lodged on charges including first-degree animal abuse, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct and recklessly endangering another. He was arraigned Tuesday afternoon on initial formal charges of first-degree aggravated animal abuse and animal abuse, second-degree disorderly conduct and unlawful use of a weapon.

Prineville Police thanked the Bend and Redmond police department, Crook and Jefferson County sheriff’s offices and Prineville Public Works Department for their assistance at the scene.