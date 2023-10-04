Crook County sues state for clarification on who will pay new Justice Center’s court maintenance, utility costs

$35 million project due for completion next year

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Crook County said Wednesday it filed a complaint seeking a declaratory judgment against the Oregon Judicial Department on Monday, requesting a ruling on which party is responsible for maintenance and utility costs for the state court offices in the county's new Justice Center.

The county said the Justice Center project, approved by voters in 2020 and now under construction, was approved by the state to receive funding under Article XI-Q, which matches state bonds to the county's share for construction.

"The county and the Judicial Department have been working cooperatively on the project since its inception," the county said in a news release Wednesday.

However, they added, "there is disagreement over the interpretation of the statute concerning the funding of ongoing operation and maintenance for the state court spaces, once the Justice Center is completed."

To resolve the issue, the county said it "has filed a complaint requesting a declaratory judgment solely asking the court for a binding legal interpretation of the law governing the state match program." The county has retained the services of attorney John DiLorenzo of Davis Wright Tremaine LLP to represent it in the matter.

The 44-page document (a seven-page filing and supporting documents) filed in Crook County Court names the state, the Oregon Judicial Department and the Department of Administrative Services as defendants (see document below).

County officials emphasized that the lawsuit "seeks clarity on a specific legal issue, while actual construction on the Justice Center continues without disruption. The county aims for swift resolution of the matter before the Justice Center is completed," which is expected by next spring.

County officials said they won't comment further on the ongoing litigation at this time, and that updates regarding the case will be shared with the public as they become available.

Voters approved a $35 million bond measure for the justice center in November of 2020.

NewsChannel 21 has reached out to the Oregon Department of Justice for any comment or response on the matter.

For more information about Crook County, Oregon, and updates on the Crook County Justice Center, please visit www.co.crook.or.us.

