BLM issues reminder: Public access to Teaters Road remains open, under federal court order

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) — The BLM's Prineville District reminded the public Thursday that Teaters Road remains open. A federal district court issued an order on May 17, 2022, requiring the private landowner to allow the public and the government the use of Teaters Road.

Teaters Road provides a direct connection between Hwy. 380 north to the BLM North Fork Crooked River area and the Ochoco National Forest. These areas provide numerous recreational opportunities and are important for timber production.

The road is often used by hunters this time of year to access hunting units in the area. Teaters Road also provides the only public access to a 160-acre “island” parcel of BLM-administered public land.

“Maintaining legal, public access to public lands is important to the BLM,” said Prineville District Manager Amanda Roberts. “We understand the public values this road, because it provides access to well-loved recreation destinations, hunting units and important timber production areas.”

Teaters Road is bordered by private land. The public is reminded to be respectful when using Teaters Road to access federal public lands. Members of the public should drive slowly and be mindful of the presence of cattle.

The public is asked to call the Prineville District at (541) 416-6700 if they encounter closed or locked gates, or signs that discourage public access to Teaters Road.