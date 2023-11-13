Crook County Sheriff’s SAR, search dog teams find missing hunter, 82, in Maury Mountains

'A little bit of preparation can make the difference between a good story around the fire and tragedy'

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue members, assisted by two dog teams, were called out Sunday evening and quickly found a missing 82-year-old hunter in the Maury Mountains, “worn and tired” but otherwise OK, a deputy said.

Crook County 911 dispatchers got a call around 6 p.m. regarding a hunter who had not arrived at a designated location off Forest Road 1670 near Arrowwood Loop Road after a hunt, Deputy Andy Pearson said.

The reporting party said they couldn’t find their companion and he was not answering to vehicles honking their horns or other efforts to locate him, Pearson said. They also said he was not prepared to spend the night in the woods.

A ping of the hunter’s cellphone “yielded no useful information,” the deputy added.

Search and Rescue responded with 15 members, and the county’s Emergency Operations Center was activated and a communication plan set up for the area, Pearson said.

SAR members headed for the Maurys in numerous vehicles with off-road gear, including two side-by-sides, one on its first mission since being purchased. Two search dog teams also were sent to the area, Pearson said.

After meeting with the reporting party, a search plan was developed from the hunter’s last known location, with the dog teams leading the way.

The man was quickly located and was brought back to the command post in the side-by-side and reunited with his companions.

“Crook County SAR would like to remind everyone to be prepared when in the mountains for an extended stay,” Pearson said. “Accidents happen, and a little bit of preparation can make the difference between a good story around the fire and tragedy. Be prepared.”