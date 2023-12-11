Crook County School Board begins online community survey to help select next superintendent

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The search for a new superintendent to lead the Crook County School District is underway. The School board has opened an online survey to gather feedback that will inform the selection process and help determine the characteristics and qualities of the district’s next leader.

The school board last week agreed to engage with Robert Hess of Breakthrough Consulting to launch a national search and assist the community through the process.

“The school board is looking for someone who is an excellent communicator, is committed to establishing and maintaining good relationships with all stakeholders, and will put students first in their decision-making. This survey will help guide their search,” explained Robert Hess of Breakthrough Consulting.

Long-time school board member Scott Cooper has worked with several superintendents during his tenure. He says all indications point to growing enrollment, so the district must find the right leader to move the district forward and ensure top-notch facilities for students and staff.

“The board is really leaning into listening to the community. I hope people will take the time to provide their input and give us feedback about the qualities that will make our next superintendent wildly successful,” Cooper said.

The survey will remain open until January 5th and is available on the district’s website at www.crookcountyschools.org. The survey is open to all school staff, district families, and the general community. The survey results will be shared with the school board and posted to the district’s website upon completion.

Superintendent Dr. Duane Yecha is currently leading CCSD on an interim basis through June 30th, 2024. He previously served as the district’s superintendent for seven years before retiring and staying in Prineville with his wife. Dr. Yecha agreed to help this year after the resignation of Dr. Sara Johnson.

CCSD Superintendent Hiring Timeline

November 10th: Position Posted and Recruitment Begins.

November 27th – January 5th: Superintendent Survey Open.

January 20th: Application Closes at Midnight.

January 20th-February 2nd: Candidate screening (Community Members/Board)

February 2nd - 16th: First Round of Interviews (Board/In-Person)

March 4th - 11th: Visitation Day & Final Interview (Community/Board)

March 11th: New superintendent announced

July 1st: Begin Position

RESOURCES