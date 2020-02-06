DCSO looking for driver who crashed car into pole, left scene

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a driver who crashed into a power pole on Deschutes Market Road north of Bend and left the scene, apparently injured, late Wednesday night.

Deputies responded around 11:45 p.m. to the report that a silver car had hit a power pole on Deschutes Market Road near Dale Road, Sgt. Grant Johnstone said.

Arriving deputies found a silver 1997 BMW 318 had slid off the road and struck a power pole on its left side, Johnstone said.

“The impact was significant and the vehicle was completely immobilized,” the sergeant said in a news release. “The roadway was not icy at the time and weather was not a factor."

Deputies and Bend Fire Department EMS personnel searched the area for any occupants, using K-9s and a thermal drone to assist, but without success. “The force of the impact suggested that he may be injured,” Johnstone said.

Consolidated Towing removed the car from the scene and Central Electric Cooperative crews responded to evaluate the damage to the power pole.

“The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office would like to determine the identity of the driver to ascertain their welfare and discuss the incident,” Johnstone said.

Sgt. William Bailey said Thursday morning the agency was “following up on leads” to find the driver.