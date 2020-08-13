Fire destroys barn at Crooked River Ranch

Deschutes County

CROOKED RIVER RANCH, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A fire destroyed a barn and its contents Thursday afternoon on Crooked River Ranch, but there were no injuries to people or animals, Fire Chief Harry Ward said.

Several callers reported the fire in the 5200 block of Northwest Antelope Drive around 2:30 p.m., as the fire put up a tall, black smoke plume. It was initially believed to be a manufactured home but turned out to be a barn instead.

Ward said the residents were preparing to move, so household goods were being stored in the barn, along with some hay and the horses.

The barn was a complete loss. The cause of the fire has not been determined. Crews had the fire under control in about an hour but were on scene conducting mop-up and overhaul until about 6 p.m.

The Redmond and Sisters-Cloverdale fire departments provided mutual aid, while CRR Fire volunteers used a brush rig to keep the flames from spreading, the fire chief said.

The barn was along the road, but the home was a good distance away and not threatened, he added.