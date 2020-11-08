OSP seeking tips to find whoever shot 3 elk left to waste east of Sisters

Deschutes County

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon State Police said Sunday they are seeking the public's help in identifying whoever shot and killed three elk and left them to waste near Highway 126 and Quail Tree Drive in the Dry Canyon area east of Sisters.

Troopers said an investigation determined all three elk were most likely shot on opening day of the East Central Cascade elk hunting season (Wednesday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Nov. 1).

All three elk were located in fairly close proximity, OSP said.

One mature bull elk had the head and antlers removed and only the two front shoulders salvaged. A spike bull elk and cow elk were shot and left to waste approximately 40 yards apart.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Oregon State Police TIP (Turn In Poachers) number at 1-800-452-7888 or OSP and leave information for Senior Trooper Creed Cummings.

Information can also be provided at the following website https://www.oregon.gov/osp/programs/fw/Pages/tip.aspx or the TIP information below.

