Work begins on new Tumalo Road/Tumalo Place roundabout

Deschutes County

Drivers will shift to bypass road next Wednesday

TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Work is underway to improve the intersection of Tumalo Road and Tumalo Place with a new roundabout.

The project will include constructing a roundabout, installing intersection illumination and other safety improvements. The $1,025,000 project will be constructed by the county’s contractor, Marcum and Sons, LLC. The project is anticipated to be completed by June 30, 2021.

Beginning Wednesday, November 18, road users will begin using a temporary bypass road around the north side of the intersection.

The temporary bypass road will allow for free-flow travel along Tumalo Road during construction while the majority of the roundabout is built outside of the travel way.

Road users are advised to use caution, drive slowly and anticipate single lane closures in the project area during construction. Please visit deschutes.org/news or TripCheck.com for current project traffic information.

For more project information, contact Chris Doty, Deschutes County Road Department director, at 541-322-7105.