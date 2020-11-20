Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Nov. 22-28

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of Nov. 22-28.

Tumalo Road/Tumalo Place Intersection Improvement (Tumalo Area) – No work is scheduled to occur this week. Closure Information – Tumalo Road traffic will be traveling on a temporary bypass road around the north side of the intersection. Speeds have been reduced to 25 MPH through the work zone. Three Sisters Adventist Christian School access will be maintained via the adjacent driveway to the east.

– No work is scheduled to occur this week. Closure Information – Tumalo Road traffic will be traveling on a temporary bypass road around the north side of the intersection. Speeds have been reduced to 25 MPH through the work zone. Three Sisters Adventist Christian School access will be maintained via the adjacent driveway to the east. Old Bend Redmond Highway/Tumalo Road Intersection Improvement (Tumalo Area) – Final cleanup work will be taking place. The roundabout is now fully opened. Closure Information – Road users should use caution and anticipate single lane closures controlled by flaggers during work hours.

– Final cleanup work will be taking place. The roundabout is now fully opened. Closure Information – Road users should use caution and anticipate single lane closures controlled by flaggers during work hours. Sisemore Road Bridge Rehabilitation Project (Tumalo Area) - Final cleanup work will occur. Closure Information –The Bridge will be opened to traffic beginning Saturday, November 21st. Beginning Monday, the bridge may be closed during work hours until November 25th. Road users should utilize the marked detour via Collins Road and Couch Market Road to avoid the project area when closures are in place.

- Final cleanup work will occur. Closure Information –The Bridge will be opened to traffic beginning Saturday, November 21st. Beginning Monday, the bridge may be closed during work hours until November 25th. Road users should utilize the marked detour via Collins Road and Couch Market Road to avoid the project area when closures are in place. Dynamic Speed Feedback Systems (Bend Area) – Work will take place on Deschutes Market Road, Skyliners Road, Cline Falls Highway and Crooked River Drive to install dynamic speed feedback systems. Closure Information – Road users should use caution and anticipate single lane closures controlled by flaggers with minor delays.

The Deschutes County Road Department and our contractors are keeping the health and safety of the public and our workers as our top priority as we continue to serve our community. We are taking measures to ensure that all state and federally-mandated best management practices to eliminate the spread of COVID-19 are practiced on our project sites.

Contact: Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581