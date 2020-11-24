CRR attempted traffic stop triggers chase, manhunt; K-9 Ares helps find suspect

Deschutes County

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A pursuit from Crooked River Ranch into Terrebonne and onto BLM land Monday evening led to a collision of two Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies' patrol cars and the K-9 team tracking and arrest of the driver, a Terrebonne man found hiding in a barn's attic.

Shortly before 7 p.m., a sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a Honda Accord in the area of Northwest Chinook and Badger Road for observed traffic violations – speeding and failure to maintain a lane, Sgt. Jayson Janes said Tuesday.

The driver quickly sped up in an attempt to elude the deputy, Janes said, as others joined in pursuing the car into the area of Northwest Quail Road and Lower Bridge Way in Terrebonne.

As the driver headed south on Quail Road, a deputy tried to use the Pursuit Intervention Technique to stop the car, Janes said. The so-called "PIT maneuver" is a tactic designed to force a fleeing car to turn sideways abruptly, causing the driver to lose control and stop.

But in this case, the driver slammed on his brakes, the deputy turned to avoid a crash -- and a following deputy side-swiped the lead deputy’s car. Janes said neither deputy was injured, and the vehicles had minor damage.

The pursued driver continued onto BLM land until the car became disabled and he got out and ran, Janes said.

More deputies responded to establish a search perimeter, first finding the abandoned car.

Deputy Michael Mangin and his K-9 partner, Ares tracked the man about two miles north, to a home in the 7000 block of Northwest Rainbow Road.

Deputies found the driver hiding in the attic of a barn on the property. They determined he was the driver and issued a criminal citation on charges of felony fleeing or attempting to elude police, misdemeanor attempt to elude and reckless driving.

The sheriff’s office thanked Oregon State Police, the Bend Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.