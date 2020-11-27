Skip to Content
Deschutes County
Two camp trailers, two vehicles destroyed by fire east of Redmond

RV fire east of Redmond RFR 1126
Redmond Fire & Rescue
Two camp trailers, two vehicles burned in fire Thanksgiving night east of Redmond.

Crews prevent spread; cause under investigation

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two large camp trailers and two vehicles were destroyed in a fire that also spread to a tree Thursday evening east of Redmond, officials said.

Redmond Fire & Rescue units were called just before 7 p.m. to the location near the former Redmond Rod and Gun Club site, an area of land owned by Deschutes County and frequented by homeless campers, Captain Josh Clark said.

They arrived to find the two camp trailers ablaze and the blaze spreading to a tree and two vehicles. Clark said firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to a third RV and more vehicles.

There were no injuries, Clark said.

Firefighters remained on scene for more than three hours, due to extensive overhaul.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the fire captain added.

Assistance was provided at the scene by Redmond police and Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies.

