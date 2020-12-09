DCSO has 2 COVID-19 cases; concealed handgun license appointments postponed

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that two staff members' positive COVID-19 cases have prompted a decision to temporarily postpone concealed handgun license (CHL) appointments.

Here's the rest of their announcement, in full:

This was not an easy decision to make, because the service we provide to our community is important to us.

Our office has been following the required safety guidelines, yet we have had a couple members of our office test positive for COVID 19.

DCSO is following the recommendations from Deschutes County Health Services and is working closely with them. Our employees that have tested positive, and others affected are currently in quarantine.

This decision was made in order to keep our staff and the public safe during this time. This decision only effects CHL appointments. The Sheriff’s Office is still providing all other public safety services. We understand the importance of the CHL program and are looking at other ways to provide this important service to the community.

The Sheriff’s Office will make another announcement when either we offer the appointments again, or we have found another way to offer this service. Those of you that have appointments scheduled will be notified, and your appointments will be rescheduled as soon as it can be done in a safe manner. Thank you for your understanding.