Deschutes County seeks applicants for COIC board

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Do you have a background in tourism and recreation, business and industry or a field that represents the unemployed or underemployed? The Deschutes County Board of Commissioners has opened recruitments to fill open seats on the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council Board that represent these industries.

Applicants must:

Be a resident of Deschutes County

Be able to serve a two-year term on the COIC Board, which meets the first Thursday of each month from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

COIC serves the local governments of Central Oregon, providing regional collaboration, efficiencies and service delivery for a stronger local economy and quality of life.



The COIC Board is currently implementing the transportation system in the tri-county area, advocating for market-rate housing and administering an alternative high school program, among other projects.



The Board consists of twelve elected members who serve as representatives from each of COIC's member governments: the counties of Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson, and the cities of Bend, Culver, Madras, Metolius, Prineville, Redmond, La Pine, Sisters and Confederate Tribes of Warm Springs along with five appointed members. The five appointed members represent the interests of the private business sector, workforce development, and education.

To learn more, or to apply, please click here.

For additional information, please call Deschutes County Administration at (541) 330-4640.