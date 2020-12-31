Deschutes County elected officials to be sworn in on Monday

Deschutes County

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Elected Deschutes County officials will be sworn into office at 8:30 a.m. on Monday at the First Interstate Bank Center at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond.

Three elected officeholders are scheduled to attend the ceremony and take the oath of office, which will be administered by the Honorable Wells Ashby, Presiding Judge for the Deschutes County Circuit Court.

Those scheduled to be formally sworn in are:

• County Commissioner Phil Chang

• County Sheriff L. Shane Nelson

• County Treasurer Greg Munn

Capacity at the ceremony will be limited. Face coverings will be required and attendees will need to follow physical distancing guidelines. The governor’s executive orders exclude the courts, which are operating under COVID restrictions established by the Chief Justice of the Oregon Supreme Court.