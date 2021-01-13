Hoodoo cracks down on face mask requirement; could suspend passes, lift tickets

Deschutes County

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Hoodoo Ski Area said Wednesday it may suspend the season passes or lift tickets of skiers or snowboarders who refuse to properly wear face masks in shared spaces, and ask them to leave immediately.

Here's the resort's full announcement:

As part of its continued effort to comply with state and local health guidelines, Hoodoo has updated its face covering policy for all guests.

As part of Hoodoo's COVID-19 policy, face coverings are required in any shared space when within 6 feet of another person. Face coverings must cover both the mouth and nose without any hand support.

Holding a jacket cuff or hoodie over one's face are not a substitute for wearing a face covering.

Face coverings are also required in the following situations:

1) In a shared enclosed area both inside and outside, including lines for tickets, rentals, food and beverages

2) Outside when a distance of 6 feet or more cannot be maintained

3) Before entering all ski lift lines

Effective immediately, any Hoodoo guests not covering their mouth and nose with a face covering during the aforementioned situations may be subject to the following:

1) A verbal warning by a staff member, who will also record the guests' names and whether they have season passes or daily lift tickets. If guests refuse to cover their faces and/or are hostile to employees or other guests after being warned, their season passes or lift tickets may be temporarily suspended without refund and they will be asked to leave Hoodoo immediately.

2) If a staff member notices guests not wearing a face covering after their first warning, their season passes or lift tickets may be temporarily suspended or revoked without refund and they will be asked to leave Hoodoo immediately. These guests may not be allowed to return to Hoodoo for two weeks or more, subject to the discretion of the general manager.

3) If guests' season pass are suspended, they will be able to return to Hoodoo after meeting with the general manager and agreeing to comply with Hoodoo's COVID-19 guidelines at all times. If guests' season passes or lift tickets are revoked due to hostile behavior toward staff or other guests, they may not be allowed to purchase season passes or lift tickets next season, subject to the discretion of the general manager.

Hoodoo's management recognizes that adjusting to these guidelines may not be easy or desirable for many, but public health and safety takes precedence during this time. We appreciate the support and cooperative behavior from the majority of guests this season.

For more information about Hoodoo's COVID-19 policy, please go to skihoodoo.com/covid