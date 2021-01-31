DCSO SAR rescues girl, 6, injured in sledding accident at Paulina Lake

Deschutes County

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy and Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers came to the aid a 6-year-old Springfield girl injured in a sledding accident at Paulina Lake on Saturday, officials said.

Dispatchers with 911 got a call around 12:20 p.m. from an employee at the Paulina Lake Lodge regarding the girl, who needed to be transported down to the Ten Mile Sno-Park, according to Deputy Shane Zook, assistant Search and Rescue coordinator.

The lodge was unable to transport the girl due to mechanical issues with their machines, Zook said.

A deputy and three SAR volunteers responded to assist with snowmobiles and a tracked Polaris side-by-side ATV.

The volunteers reached the girl just after 2 p.m., evaluated her injuries and transported her to the sno-park, where they were met around 3:15 p.m. by an ambulance from La Pine Fire & Rescue, Zook said. Zook said the ambulance crew brought the girl to St. Charles Bend for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s deputy, meanwhile, returned to the lodge in the side-by-side ATV to transport the girl’s family and friends from the lodge, so they could be reunited in Bend, Zook said.