Search underway for missing La Pine man; public’s assistance sought

Deschutes County

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – An extensive search was underway Saturday for a missing La Pine man who lives in a trailer on BLM land, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

Around 9:40 a.m., a caller to 911 dispatchers said his son, Darrell Ray Love, 56, was missing, Lt. Bryan Husband said.

The father and son live in separate trailers near one another on BLM land near Darlene Road and Forest Service Road 2205, Husband said. The father said he last saw Darrell around 4 p.m. Friday as he was walking from the father’s trailer back to his own.

Love was described as a white male adult, 6 feet tall and about 180 pounds, with short, brownish-gray hair and beard and blue eyes. He last was seen wearing a gray hoodie sweatshirt, blue jeans and gray tennis shoes.

Husband said it’s not known if Love walked away from his trailer later or was picked up by someone else. One of his pit bull dogs has been missing for a few days, and it’s possible he left to look for it. The man’s father said it’s unusual for Darrell, who doesn’t own a cellphone, to be away from his trailer for this length of time.

DCSO patrol and search and Rescue deputies, along with U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement officers, have searched the trailer and surrounding area but have not found Love, Husband said, noting that early-morning snow showers covered any potential tracks.

DCSO deputies deployed their drone to search surrounding roads and wooded areas, also without success. Other transient camps in the area were canvassed, but no one reported seeing Love. A sheriff’s office K-9 team was en route to help in the search.

Anyone who has seen Darrell Love in the past 24 hours or knows of his whereabouts was urged to contact the sheriff’s office through the non-emergency dispatch line, 541-693-6911.