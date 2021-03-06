Two 19-year-olds charged in shooting of SUV at forest campsite west of Sisters

Deschutes County

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two 19-year-olds from Redmond and Sisters were arrested Friday in the January shooting of an SUV at a long-term campsite west of Sisters, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies received a report on Jan. 17 of a vehicle being shot in the area of Forest Service Road 1510 near the 450 spur, about five miles west of Sisters, Sgt. Jayson Janes said. The green mid-1190s Chevy Tahoe had been shot several times, in very close proximity to a tent used for housing.

Deputies developed enough information to get a search warrant for a residence in the 68000 block of Graham Court in the Crossroads subdivision, west of Sisters, Lt. Chad Davis said.

Deputies found evidence connected to the investigation, Davis said. More evidence and witness statements helped deputies identify two 19-year-olds, a male from Redmond and a female from Sisters, as suspects in the case.

The two were located, interviewed and arrested on Friday. The Redmond man was lodged in the county jail on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree criminal mischief, reckless endangering, menacing and tampering with physical evidence. The Sisters woman was issued a citation in lieu of custody on several conspiracy charges, as well as tampering with physical evidence and initiating a false police report.

Deputies are still investigating the incident, Davis said, and more arrests are possible. No more information was released, but the public was encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 541-693-6911 if they have more information on the case and have not previously been interviewed.