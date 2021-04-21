‘Our lives are being threatened’: Violence, aggression reported at homeless camp near Sisters

Deschutes County

(Update: adding video, woman's comments on experience)

Alleged arson attempt, battery, and threats plague camp residents

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are many people who live in the woods right outside of the Indian Ford Campground in Sisters. Several residents are alleging recent aggressive behavior at the site.

Lindsey McAnulty of Central Oregon told NewsChannel 21 her family moved out of the area immediately after their camp was almost lit on fire.

"This whole area is known for being relatively safe, especially for the homeless community," she said. "I have so much experience in this area -- never was messed with at all. Then, all of a sudden, our lives are being threatened. Why? I'm pregnant, and we have dogs."

Community members began posting their experiences on a community watch Facebook page. Another woman said her father, who lives at the camp, was threatened to be killed with a knife. A man posted he was chased while riding on his horse. He said he was beaten and his life also was threatened, and alleged the attacker tried to break his horse's legs.

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office was notified of these incidents. They said there was not enough evidence to tell if an accelerant was used in the fire.

It's unclear if these incidents are related, but McAnulty believes it's not the same person, rather a broader, social problem.

"Over the years, we've never really been totally messed with. Not threatened or anything. It's just the area -- there's always people up to no good," she said.

Authorities say they don't have any open investigations at the campsite.

In January, the sheriff's office investigated a shooting at a homeless camp west of Sisters. Deputies say a vehicle parked next to a tent had been shot at several times. No one was hurt and two 19-year-olds were charged in the incident, which happened off Forest Service Road 1510.