Nick Lelack named new Deschutes County administrator

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Wednesday to name Nick Lelack as the county’s next administrator. Lelack, who currently serves as the county’s Community Development Department director, is expected to transition into the role in September.

Lelack will succeed current County Administrator Tom Anderson, who announced his September retirement earlier this year.

“Nick’s demonstrated success and leadership with the County, qualifications, and performance in the selection process made it clear that he is the right person to lead our organization as we move forward into Deschutes County’s next chapter,” said County Commissioner and Chair Tony DeBone.

Lelack has served as the Community Development director since 2012. He also serves on the Oregon Land Conservation and Development Commission. He has masters degrees in Public Administration and Community and Regional Planning from the University of Oregon and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP).

Previously, he served as Deschutes County's planning director and the Ccty of Redmond Community Development and Planning director. He has a variety of other experience that spans the public, private and non-profit sectors.

“I am tremendously honored to be selected as Deschutes County’s next Administrator,” Lelack said. “I look forward to leading our talented and dedicated team and collaborating with our community partners to implement the Commissioners’ ambitious priorities. Together, we will build upon the great work that is underway across our region.”