Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Oct. 10-16

Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of Oct. 10-16.

NE Negus Way and NE 17th St Improvement (Redmond Area) – Roadway reconstruction work will be occurring on NE 17th Street. Work will include roadbed cement-amendment and asphalt pavement construction between NE Upas Avenue and NE Oneil Highway. NE 17th Street is closed between NE Upas Avenue to NE Oneil Highway from October 4 and October 20. A designated detour route is in place between NE Upas Avenue and NE Oneil Highway via NE Maple Avenue, NW 6th Street and NE Canal Boulevard. Access for residents along NE 17th Street within the closure limits will be maintained during construction.



Paving of Cottonwood Road: US 97 to BNSF RR (Sunriver Area) – Installation of reflective pavement markers will be occurring between US-97 and the BNSF RR bridge. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).



– Installation of reflective pavement markers will be occurring between US-97 and the BNSF RR bridge. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays). Rickard Road: Groff Rd to US 20 Improvement (Bend Area) – Removal of pavement striping and pavement legend installation will be occurring. Rickard Road is open to traffic as of September 30. Active construction work will continue on Rickard Road between Gosney Road and US 20. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at 541-388-6581.