Deevy Holcomb named new Deschutes County Community Justice Dept. director

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County has hired Deevy Holcomb to serve as its new Community Justice Department director.

Holcomb, who currently serves as the department's business manager, will transition into her new role on Dec. 1. She replaces Ken Hales, who retired earlier this year.

In her role, Holcomb will lead the day-to-day operations of the county’s Community Justice department, which employs nearly 100 people and oversees the Juvenile Community Justice and Adult Parole and Probation divisions. The department provides supervision and treatment resources to young people and their families involved in the juvenile justice system, and adults involved in the criminal justice system.

“We have no doubt that Deevy will continue and strengthen the department’s traditions of innovation, behavior change success and public safety,” said County Administrator Nick Lelack. “She has overseen the successful implementation of several evidence-based projects and programs within the department and has deep knowledge and experience with Restorative Justice practices.”

Holcomb has served Deschutes County for the past 21 years as a Program Development Specialist, Management Analyst and, most recently, as the Community Justice Department’s Business Manager. She was selected from a highly competitive field of candidates following a national recruitment.

She holds a master’s degree from Rutgers University and a bachelor’s degree from Occidental College.