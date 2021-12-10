Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Dec. 12-18

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Deschutes County road construction update for the week of Dec. 12-18.

Installation of Highway Warning Systems (Sunriver & Terrebonne Areas) – Construction of signal pole foundations will be occurring. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays). Work will include excavation & placement of concrete at the following locations:

S Century Drive between the Abbot Drove Roundabout and US 97 (Sunriver)

Spring River Road between Lunar Drive and S Century Drive (Sunriver)

NW Lower Bridge Way between NW 12th Street and NW 31st Street (Terrebonne)

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581