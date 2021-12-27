Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Dec. 26-Jan. 1

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of Dec. 26-Jan. 1:

Installation of Highway Warning Systems (Terrebonne Area) – Installation & commissioning of radar detection signs will be occurring at NW Lower Bridge Way between NW 12th Street and NW 31st Street. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.