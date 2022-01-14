Deschutes County road construction upset: Week of Jan. 16-22

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of Jan. 16-22.

Installation of Highway Warning Systems (Terrebonne Area) – Installation of radar detection signs will be occurring at NW Lower Bridge Way between NW 12th Street and NW 31st Street. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

Installation of irrigation pipe will be occurring on NE 33rd Street between Oneil Highway and NE Smith Rock Way near Terrebonne. NE 33rd Street between Oneil Highway and NE Smith Rock Way will be closed to through-traffic from approximately January 19 through January 28. A designated detour route is in place via Oneil Highway, NW Lone Pine Road and NW Smith Rock Way. Access for residents on NE 33rd Street will be maintained during construction.

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.