Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Jan. 24-30

​Installation of Highway Warning Systems (Sunriver Area) – Excavation work will be occurring (weather-dependent). Work will include drilling for signal pole foundations in Sunriver at S Century Drive between the Abbot Drove Roundabout and US 97 and Spring River Road between Lunar Drive and S Century Drive. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

Irrigation Pipe Installation (Terrebonne Area) – Installation of irrigation pipe will be occurring on NE 33rd Street between Oneil Highway and NE Smith Rock Way near Terrebonne. NE 33rd Street between Oneil Highway and NE Smith Rock Way will be closed to through-traffic from approximately January 24 through February 2. A designated detour route is in place via Oneil Highway, NW Lone Pine Road and NW Smith Rock Way. Access for residents on NE 33rd Street will be maintained during construction

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.