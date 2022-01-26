Deschutes County appoints Erik Kropp as interim Health Services director

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County has appointed Deputy County Administrator Erik Kropp as Interim Health Services Director following Dr. George Conway’s assignment to serve the agency in a medical capacity as Health Officer.

As Health Officer, Dr. Conway will utilize his decades of medical experience to provide medical direction, guidance and policy planning for Health Services. Additionally, Dr. Conway will provide communicable disease expertise and advise the Public Health Division’s COVID-19 response.

“I want to recognize and thank Dr. Conway for his leadership of the Health Services Department, commitment to protecting our County’s health and safety and overall significant contributions to our organization,” said Nick Lelack, County Administrator.

Starting the assignment in January 2022, Erik Kropp will continue as Interim Health Services Director until the County recruits a Health Services Director. Kropp has worked for Deschutes County for 14 years as Deputy County Administrator/Risk Manager and will maintain these duties.

“I am excited to be joining the strong Health Services leadership team,” said Erik Kropp, Interim Health Services Director. “Our Behavioral Health and Public Health teams will continue to provide exceptional service during this transition.”

In February, Deschutes County plans to begin the recruitment process for a Health Services Director.