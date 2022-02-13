Fire destroys group of sheds near Black Butte Ranch; crews protect nearby home

BLACK BUTTE RANCH, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fire destroyed four clustered storage sheds near Black Butte Ranch Sunday morning, but firefighters from three agencies protected a nearby home from major damage, an official said.

The Black Butte Ranch Fire Department, assisted by crews from the Sisters-Camp Sherman and Cloverdale fire districts, were called around 7:15 a.m. to a reported structure fire in the 70300 block of Brooks Scanlon Logging Road, about a quarter-mile east of the resort, fire Captain Ryan Ahrendt said.

The group of four sheds was about 25 feet from the main house, he said. It sustained singing on one door, but otherwise undamaged, Ahrendt said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Losses were estimated at $100,000, including $70,000 worth of contents, including numerous antique items, the fire captain said, adding that crews also “saved a goldfish” on the property.

Firefighters were on scene for mop-up work until about 11 a.m.