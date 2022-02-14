Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Feb. 14-20
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of Feb. 14-20.
- Installation of Highway Warning Systems (Sunriver Area) – Concrete work will be occurring (weather-dependent). Work will include construction of concrete signal pole foundations in Sunriver at:
- Spring River Road between Lunar Drive and S Century Drive
- S Century Drive between the Abbot Drove Roundabout and US 97
Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).
- US 20: Ward-Hamby Road Intersection Project (Bend Area) – Starting on Feb. 15, a road closure on Hamby Road will be occurring as part of the ODOT US 20 Ward/Hamby roundabout project. Hamby Road will be closed to through-traffic between US 20 and Neff Road from approximately February 15 through March 1. A designated detour route is in place via US 20, Erickson Road and Neff Road.
