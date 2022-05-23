Mushroom hunters find man’s remains near Hwy. 242 snow gate west of Sisters; foul play not suspected

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A small group of mushroom hunters discovered a man's remains near the snow gate on state Highway 242 (the McKenzie Pass Highway) west of Sisters on Saturday afternoon, and a subsequent investigation has found no signs of foul play, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said Monday.

Deputies were dispatched shortly before 1 p.m. to the site of the deceased male, Sergeant Jayson Janes said. A death investigation soon began, with deputies and a deputy county medical examiner on scene to assist, and the District Attorney's Office also was involved, as they are in all death investigations.

"The investigation found no evidence of foul play," Janes said.

Sheriff's Sgt. Doug Sullivan said a tentative identification has been made, but they have yet to fully confirm it, at which time family members will be notified.

The man apparently is a transient who moved around the area “quite a bit,” but last was known to be residing in the Sisters area. His body was found within 200 feet of the highway, in the area of an old lava flow. Janes said he was described as middle-aged; a more specific age will come with confirmation of his identity.

“It appears it was some kind of fall” that claimed the man’s life, probably several weeks ago, Sullivan said, adding that there was "nothing suspicious" found at the scene, or any sign of a "criminal event" or danger to the public.