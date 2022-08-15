Deschutes County commissioners OK ARPA funding for Sisters Park & Rec child care, Furnish Hope



BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Commission has approved American Rescue Plan Act funding to support the Sisters Park & Recreation District’s child care program and to assist Furnish Hope, a local nonprofit that furnishes homes at no cost to families in need.

The $25,000 allocated to the Sisters Park & Recreation District is expected to allow the district to serve 30 to 40 additional children between the ages of 3 and 5 years old. Last year, the program had a waiting list of more than 60 families.

“Sisters Park & Recreation District is extremely grateful for the support from Deschutes County Commissioners to expand our preschool operations. These funds will allow us to increase capacity without increasing fees for families,” said Jennifer Holland, Executive Director of Sisters Park & Recreation District.

“Child care continues to be a growing need in our community especially since the onset of the pandemic. The additional spots made possible by ARPA will allow us to better serve our community as well as better prepare Sisters preschoolers for kindergarten.”

The $81,000 allocated to Furnish Hope will help build capacity so that the nonprofit, which was established in 2019, will be able to serve more families.

“Furnish Hope is thrilled to have been awarded $81,000 in ARPA funding from the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners to support our goals and ensure that we can continue to turn empty houses into welcoming homes for those in need of basic household furnishings,” said Megan Martin, Director of Furnish Hope.

Deschutes County has received more than $38 million in ARPA funds. The Board has allocated more than $37.7 million of those funds. To learn more about the county’s ARPA investments, visit www.deschutes.org/arpa.