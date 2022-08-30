Community Assistance Center available through Friday at Pilot Butte Middle School, offers support to all

Other resources also provided

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County Health Services, the DA Victims' Assistance Program, St. Charles Health System and local chaplains are partnering with Bend-La Pine Schools to provide one-on-one or small-group supports for anyone who needs support following Sunday’s tragic shooting event in Bend.

Teams trained in critical incident response will be available Tuesday through Friday, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Pilot Butte Middle School, which is located at 1501 Neff Road. Spanish speaking counselors will be available.

Deschutes County Victims' Assistance:

Victim Advocates will be present at the Community Assistance Center to assist with Crime Victims Compensation, provide support and advocacy and connect individuals with additional community resources.

Additional resource information:

If residents are experiencing a psychiatric emergency or serious thoughts of self-harm, please call the 988 Crisis Line. Calling 988 connects you to staff prepared to provide compassionate, accessible care and support for anyone experiencing mental health-related distress. Staff at this number also have access to our local crisis teams.

You may also reach out to the Deschutes County Stabilization Center for walk-in psychiatric crisis services at 63311 Jamison Street, Bend, OR 97703.

Hours of Operation: 24 hours a day

Non-Emergency: (541) 585-7210

24hr Crisis Line: (541) 322-7500 ext. 9.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.deschutes.org/health/p