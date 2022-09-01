Community Assistance Center in Bend available through Monday, moving to new location

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Community Assistance Center, which has been providing support following Sunday's tragic shooting event in Bend, will continue to provide services over the holiday weekend at a new location.

One-on-one or small group support will be available Saturday through Monday, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Crisis Stabilization Center, which is located at 63311 NE Jamison Street in Bend.

The Community Assistance Center is a partnership between Deschutes County Health Services, the DA Victims' Assistance Program, St. Charles Health System and Bend-La Pine Schools. Spanish translation services will be available.

Additional resource information: