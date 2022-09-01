Community Assistance Center in Bend available through Monday, moving to new location
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Community Assistance Center, which has been providing support following Sunday's tragic shooting event in Bend, will continue to provide services over the holiday weekend at a new location.
One-on-one or small group support will be available Saturday through Monday, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Crisis Stabilization Center, which is located at 63311 NE Jamison Street in Bend.
The Community Assistance Center is a partnership between Deschutes County Health Services, the DA Victims' Assistance Program, St. Charles Health System and Bend-La Pine Schools. Spanish translation services will be available.
Additional resource information:
- If residents are experiencing a psychiatric emergency or serious thoughts of self-harm, please call the 988 Crisis Line. Calling 988 connects you to staff prepared to provide compassionate, accessible care and support for anyone experiencing mental health-related distress. Staff at this number also have access to our local crisis teams.
- You may also reach out to the Deschutes County Stabilization Center for walk-in psychiatric crisis services.
- Hours of Operation: 24 hours a day
- Non-Emergency: (541) 585-7210
- 24hr Crisis Line: (541) 322-7500 ext. 9.