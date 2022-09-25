OSP, DSCO warn public to watch for ‘armed, dangerous’ homicide suspect in fatal shooting south of Redmond

(OSP issues 'attempt to locate' bulletin)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon State Police and Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies warned the public Sunday to be on the lookout for an “armed and dangerous” Redmond man suspected in a fatal shooting south of Redmond earlier in the day.

Skyler Ray Myers, 30, was sought as a suspect in the killing occurred near the intersection of Southwest Young Avenue and Highway 97, an OSP “attempt to locate” bulletin indicated.

Myers was said to have short blonde hair with a short reddish beard. He last was seen wearing a dark-colored T-shirt, possibly blue or black, jeans and shoes, and last was seen on foot, troopers said.

“The subject is considered armed and dangerous,” the bulletin warned. “If citizens see this subject, please lock your doors and call 911.”

Anyone with information about Myers’ whereabouts were asked to contact OSP dispatch at 541-726-2525 and refer to case No. SP22-258625.

Online court records indicate Myers had an outstanding arrest warrant for an October 2021 charge of fourth-degree assault, accused of punching another man in the face.

Earlier in the day, the sheriff's office issued an alert to area residents to take safety precautions, lock their homes, outbuildings and vehicles and to report anything suspicious.

Deputies were in the area of the 5000 block of Southwest Young Avenue on a death investigation, Sergeant Jayson Janes said. He said numerous law enforcement officers are in the area for the investigation.

The sheriff’s office is looking for a man who could be involved in the incident, Janes said. DCSO is asking area residents to contact the agency if they see anything suspicious and to take safety precautions.

An area resident told NewsChannel 21 she received an alert to watch for a possible murder suspect, a white male with black hair and a goatee, and warned not to approach him but call authorities if seen.