Deschutes County to contract with Bethlehem Inn for six shelter beds for Homeless Outreach Team

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Health Services Department is contracting with the Bethlehem Inn homeless shelter in Bend for six beds for use as needed by the county's Homeless Outreach Services Team.

The contract presented for approval to county commissioners Wednesday will reimburse the Bethlehem Inn for up to $70 per night per bed for six beds.

The county's Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST) provides direct street outreach and case management support to individuals with serious mental illness and/or substance use disorders who are experiencing homelessness.

Program Manager Kara Cronin told the board in an issue summary that HOST will arrange treatment, care and safety plans before they are placed at the shelter, which will provide case management services and establish self-sufficiency action plans.

The county will reimburse the shelter for the six beds, at a flat rate of $12,775/month, according to an issue summary for commissioners.

The funding for the additional beds comes from a state grant tied to Measure 110, which is to provide addiction treatment services and decriminalized small amounts of certain drugs.

The maximum compensation over the course of the agreement is not to exceed $153,300.

