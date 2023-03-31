Deschutes County road construction update: Week of April 2-8

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of April 2-8.

Hunnell Road: Loco Road to Tumalo Road Improvement (Bend Area) – Excavation work will be occurring on Hunnell Road between Loco Road and Pohaku Road. Utility work will also be occurring along Hunnell Road.

Traffic Information – Beginning on April 6, Hunnell Road will be closed between Rogers Road and Pohaku Road. Access for local residents will be maintained during construction. Hunnell Road also remains closed between Bowery Lane and Rogers Road. Local residents should access Bowery Lane from U.S. Highway 97. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

U.S. Highway 20: Tumalo - Cooley Project (Bend Area) – Roundabout and paving work will be occurring in the vicinity of the U.S. 20 and Old Bend Redmond Highway intersection. Work will also be occurring along Cook Avenue.

Traffic Information – Old Bend Redmond Highway will remain closed to traffic between U.S. 20 and Sunset Drive. Sunset Drive will also remain closed at the intersection with Old Bend Redmond Highway. A designated detour route is in place via O.B. Riley Road.

U.S. 97 and U.S. 20 Bend North Corridor Project (Bend Area) – Excavation and clearing work will be occurring on Cooley Road west of U.S. 20.

Traffic Information – Cooley Road is closed to traffic between U.S. 20 and O.B. Riley Road through May 1. A designated detour route is in place via Empire Avenue and O.B. Riley Road.

*** Note that work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions. ***

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Visit: deschutescounty.gov or TripCheck.com

Contact: Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581