First of four new U.S. Hwy. 20 roundabouts set to open late next month; ODOT has dual-lane traffic circle tips
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Travelers on U.S Highway 20 between Tumalo and Bend will see changes this summer as the first of four new roundabouts is expected to open at the end of June, at the intersection with the Old Bend-Redmond Highway.
These roundabouts are a part of the U.S. 20 Corridor Improvements and the Bend North Corridor Improvements.
In preparation for their openings, ODOT has updated its website to include information on how to drive in a dual-lane roundabout.
Not sure how to use a roundabout?
Visit the project page for tips on how to safely travel through a roundabout. Here's what you need to know before you drive in a dual lane, or multi-lane, roundabout.
- Use the correct lane when approaching the roundabout by following signs and pavement markings.
- Left lane is for left turns, traveling straight through, or U-turns
- Right lane is for traveling straight through, or right turns
- There are NO left turns from right lane
- Yield to both lanes of traffic and enter when there are appropriate gaps. Don't assume what someone else is going to do.
- Don't stop in a roundabout. If you need to stop, exit the roundabout and pull over.
- Don't change lanes a roundabout. Choose the appropriate lane before you enter it.
- Don't pass vehicles in a roundabout. In Oregon, drivers are not allowed to pass large commercial vehicles in roundabouts – ORS 811.292 (a class C traffic violation).
- Use your turn signal when exiting.