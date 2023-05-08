First of four new U.S. Hwy. 20 roundabouts set to open late next month; ODOT has dual-lane traffic circle tips

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Travelers on U.S Highway 20 between Tumalo and Bend will see changes this summer as the first of four new roundabouts is expected to open at the end of June, at the intersection with the Old Bend-Redmond Highway.

These roundabouts are a part of the U.S. 20 Corridor Improvements and the Bend North Corridor Improvements.

In preparation for their openings, ODOT has updated its website to include information on how to drive in a dual-lane roundabout.

Not sure how to use a roundabout?

Visit the project page for tips on how to safely travel through a roundabout. Here's what you need to know before you drive in a dual lane, or multi-lane, roundabout.