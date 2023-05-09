Skip to Content
Deschutes County
By
New
Published 11:24 AM

South-county man arrested in domestic violence incident; pointed gun at family member

KTVZ file

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – An intoxicated man was arrested on several charges Monday evening, accused of pointing a handgun at his adult daughter in their home south of Sunriver, then trying to reach family members who fled and locked themselves in an apartment, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies were dispatched to a reported domestic dispute in the 55000 block of Forest Lane, in the River Forest Acres subdivision, Sergeant Jason Wall said Tuesday. Dispatchers were advised by another family member that the 43-year-old man was intoxicated and had pointed a handgun at his adult daughter in the home.

All of the family members left the home and locked themselves in an apartment on the second floor of a barn on the property, the sergeant said.

The suspect, now armed with a rifle, was trying to gain access to the barn and apartment -- and eventually did so, just as deputies were able to detain him and take him into custody, according to Wall.

There were no injuries.

Wall said the suspect was taken to the county jail in Bend and booked on three counts each of coercion, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, pointing a firearm at another and recklessly endangering another person.

Article Topic Follows: Deschutes County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content