South-county man arrested in domestic violence incident; pointed gun at family member

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – An intoxicated man was arrested on several charges Monday evening, accused of pointing a handgun at his adult daughter in their home south of Sunriver, then trying to reach family members who fled and locked themselves in an apartment, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies were dispatched to a reported domestic dispute in the 55000 block of Forest Lane, in the River Forest Acres subdivision, Sergeant Jason Wall said Tuesday. Dispatchers were advised by another family member that the 43-year-old man was intoxicated and had pointed a handgun at his adult daughter in the home.

All of the family members left the home and locked themselves in an apartment on the second floor of a barn on the property, the sergeant said.

The suspect, now armed with a rifle, was trying to gain access to the barn and apartment -- and eventually did so, just as deputies were able to detain him and take him into custody, according to Wall.

There were no injuries.

Wall said the suspect was taken to the county jail in Bend and booked on three counts each of coercion, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, pointing a firearm at another and recklessly endangering another person.